Giants' Bruce Bochy becomes 11th manager with 2,000 career wins

There is a new member of the managerial 2,000-win club.

Wednesday night at Fenway Park (SF 11, BOS 3), San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy notched the 2,000th win in what will soon be a Hall of Fame career. It is his 1,049th win with the Giants after 951 with the Padres. He is the 11th manager in history with 2,000 wins.

Here are the 11 members of the 2,000-win club:

Connie Mack: 3,731 wins John McGraw: 2,763 Tony La Russa: 2,728 Bobby Cox: 2,504 Joe Torre: 2,326 Sparky Anderson: 2,194 Bucky Harris: 2,158 Joe McCarthy: 2,125 Walter Alston: 2,040 Leo Durocher: 2,008 Bruce Bochy: 2,000

The first 10 men on the all-time wins list are in the Hall of Fame. Bochy will join them in Cooperstown soon enough even though he will retire with a losing record (currently 2,000-2,022). Bochy, Mack (3,731-3,948), and Harris (2,158-2,219) are the only managers with 2,000 wins and a career losing record.

Earlier this year Bochy, 64, announced he will retire following the season. He is the longest tenured manager in baseball. This is his 13th season with the Giants -- he was at the helm for the team's World Series championships in 2010, 2012, and 2014 -- after spending 12 years with San Diego. He's been managing since 1995.

Believe it or not, Bochy only has one Manager of the Year award to his name, and it came back in 1996 with the Padres. The team went 91-71 that season but did not qualify for the postseason. Bochy's best team, by record, was the 1998 Padres. They went 98-64 and went to the World Series, where they lost to the Yankees.

As a player, Bochy spent nine seasons in the big leagues as a catcher with the Astros, Mets, and Padres from 1978-87. He was a first round pick in 1975 and retired as a career .239/.298/.388 hitter. Bochy began managing in San Diego's minor league system soon after retiring as a player, and he eventually worked his way up to the MLB team.