Blake Snell, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, is expected to make his debut with the San Francisco Giants on Monday, April 8, against the Washington Nationals, manager Bob Melvin told reporters, including the Associated Press. Prior to that, Snell will throw a simulated game on Wednesday and will be limited to around 70 pitches against the Nationals.

"It just doesn't feel like we're there yet for him. So I think he's gonna feel a lot better [after Wednesday]," Melvin said. "You know, it's been pretty easy for him. The first couple games he had a lot of strikeouts with guys who are just sitting on a fastball. So we can get some guys in there that will probably challenge him a little bit more. And then, we'll be ready to go after that."

Snell, 31, signed a two-year pact worth $62 million with the Giants on March 19, ending a prolonged stay on the free-agent market. It's important to note that Snell's contract includes an opt-out clause this winter, should he want to reengage the free agent market. In 191 career MLB appearances, all starts, he's amassed a 3.20 ERA (127 ERA+) and a 2.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Snell is one of a select group of pitchers to win the Cy Young Award in each league, alongside the likes of Gaylord Perry, Pedro Martinez, Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens, Roy Halladay, and Max Scherzer. He's also a two-time ERA champion and a one-time All-Star, having made his only Midsummer Classic appearance in 2018.

The Giants, off to a 2-2 start entering Monday, have thus far received starts from Kyle Harrison, Logan Webb, Jordan Hicks, Keaton Winn, and Daulton Jefferies. The Giants will have an off day on Thursday, meaning they can manipulate their rotation ahead of Snell's arrival if they so desire.