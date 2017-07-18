Giants' sellout streak ends at National League record 530 games

The longest sellout streak in National League history and the second longest in baseball history is officially over.

Monday night, during their game with the Indians (GameTracker), the Giants announced the attendance at AT&T Park at 39,538, roughly 2,400 short of a sellout at the 41,915-seat stadium. That ends their 530-game sellout streak, which dates back to Oct. 1, 2010.

Here are the three longest sellout streaks in baseball history:

Red Sox: 794 games from 2003-13 Giants: 530 games from 2010-17 Indians: 455 games from 1995-2001

The Giants, of course, had a mini-dynasty from 2010-14, winning three World Series title in five years, which surely helped attendance. This year the team is in last place in the NL West and far out of the race, so it's no surprise attendance has taken a hit.