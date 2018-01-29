Here's how much each team has spent on MLB free agents so far this offseason
Let's put some numbers to the thus far slow offseason of 2017-18
It's not all that long until pitchers and catchers report to spring training, and the vast majority of free agents remain unsigned. To put some numbers to the heretofore glacial pace of the 2017-18 offseason, let's take a look at how much each team has spent on major-league free agents so far. To come up with this figure, we'll add up the total values of guaranteed contracts handed out to free agents since the end of the 2017 season. As such, we're not including the potential values of any minor-league contracts in our calculations.
Also, these figures of course don't include the sometimes significant salary obligations that teams have assumed via trade (e.g., the Yankees with Giancarlo Stanton and Giants with Evan Longoria).
To the digits ...
Arizona Diamondbacks
Spent so far: $6.85 million (Yoshihisa Hurano, T.J. McFarland)
Atlanta Braves
Spent so far: $0
Baltimore Orioles
Spent so far: Less than $1 million (Michael Kelly)
Boston Red Sox
Spent so far: $13 million (Mitch Moreland)
Chicago Cubs
Spent so far: $89 million (Tyler Chatwood, Steve Cishek, Brian Duensing, Brandon Morrow, Drew Smyly)
Chicago White Sox
Spent so far: $19.75 million (Welington Castillo, Miguel Gonzalez)
Cincinnati Reds
Spent so far: $4.5 million (Jared Hughes)
Cleveland Indians
Spent so far: $16 million (Yonder Alonso)
Colorado Rockies
Spent so far: $114.5 million (Wade Davis, Chris Iannetta, Jake McGee, Bryan Shaw)
Detroit Tigers
Spent so far: $8.295 million (Ryan Carpenter, Mike Fiers, Leonys Martin)
Houston Astros
Spent so far: $23.5 million (Hector Rondon, Joe Smith)
Kansas City Royals
Spent so far: $4.57 million (Scott Barlow, Alcides Escobar, Wily Peralta)
Los Angeles Angels
Spent so far: $146.8 million (Zack Cozart, Rene Rivera, Justin Upton. Upton's deal is included since his new contract was announced on the free agent declaration date of Nov. 2. Angels' overall figure does not include Shohei Ohtani's assumed $2.315 million signing bonus since he was signed to a minor league contract)
Los Angeles Dodgers
Spent so far: $2 million (Tom Koehler)
Miami Marlins
Spent so far: $0
Milwaukee Brewers
Spent so far: $105 million (Matt Albers, Lorenzo Cain, Jhoulys Chacin, Yovani Gallardo, Boone Logan)
Minnesota Twins
Spent so far: $33.4 million (Zach Duke, Michael Pineda, Addison Reed, Fernando Rodney)
New York Mets
Spent so far: $55 million (Jay Bruce, Jose Reyes, Anthony Swarzak)
New York Yankees
Spent so far: $10 million (CC Sabathia)
Oakland Athletics
Spent so far: $10 million (Yusmeiro Petit)
Philadelphia Phillies
Spent so far: $94.25 million (Tommy Hunter, Pat Neshek, Carlos Santana)
Pittsburgh Pirates
Spent so far: $0
San Diego Padres
Spent so far: $9.845 million (Colten Brewer, Jordan Lyles, Kazuhisa Makita, Craig Stammen)
San Francisco Giants
Spent so far: $8.5 million (Nick Hundley, Austin Jackson)
Seattle Mariners
Spent so far: $17 million (Juan Nicasio)
St. Louis Cardinals
Spent so far: $26.5 million (Luke Gregerson, Miles Mikolas)
Tampa Bay Rays
Spent so far: $0
Texas Rangers
Spent so far: $37.5 million (Tony Barnette, Doug Fister, Chris Martin, Mike Minor)
Toronto Blue Jays
Spent so far: $5 million (Curtis Granderson)
Washington Nationals
Spent so far: $21 million (Matt Adams, Brandon Kintzler, Howie Kendrick)
At this writing, the Angels, Rockies, and Brewers are the only teams to spend more than $100 million on MLB free agents. Meantime, -- the Rays, Pirates, Marlins, and Braves -- haven't spent any money at all on MLB free agents.
