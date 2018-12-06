Indians sign right-hander Carlos Carrasco to extension through 2022 season
Carrasco has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason
Terminally underrated Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco has been the focus of some trade speculation this offseason, but that didn't prevent team and player from coming together on a contract extension.
On Thursday, the Indians announced that they've signed Carrasco to a contract extension that will run through the 2022 season -- i.e., his age-35 season. Here's Ken Rosenthal with some additional details ...
Carrasco had been locked up through 2020 with that club option noted above, and this deal tacks on two more years. This doesn't preclude a trade, certainly, and it may even make Carrasco more attractive to other teams. It may also mean the Indians will trade a different starting pitcher (ace Corey Kluber has been the most heavily rumored) in order to address the roster hole in the outfield.
As for Carrasco, he's been a consistent force in the Cleveland rotation for the last half-decade. Last season, he pitched to a 3.38 ERA and career-best 5.37 K/BB ratio in 192 innings. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 115 and a WAR of 20.3 across parts of nine big-league seasons. In 2017, Carrasco finished fourth in the AL Cy Young balloting.
