J.D. Martinez is getting closer to joining the New York Mets. Martinez went 2 for 3 with a double for New York's Low Class-A affiliate on Sunday and will head to Triple-A on Tuesday, manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday (via SNY). "Hopefully he's a player for us on Friday," Mendoza said, meaning he hopes all goes well in Triple-A and Martinez can be activated Friday.

Martinez, 36, signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Mets on March 21. He reported to the minors to prepare for the season, though a lower back issue kept him off the field from April 6 until Sunday. The back issue was serious enough to require a cortisone injection. Sunday's performance would seem to indicate Martinez's back is doing well.

Martinez has played only 12 innings in the field the last two seasons and he will serve as New York's everyday DH. DJ Stewart, owner of a .226/.432/.581 batting line with three home runs, has been the primary DH to begin the season. The numbers crunch could push Stewart to Triple-A. The Mets don't have another obvious demotion candidate.

Although he's no longer the all-around force he was in his prime, Martinez slashed .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. The Mets rank middle of the pack with 22 home runs and a .392 slugging percentage, so Martinez's power bat will be a welcome addition to the lineup.

New York enters play Sunday on a six-game winning streak. They are 12-8 with a plus-21 run differential, and are 12-3 since starting the season 0-5.