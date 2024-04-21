J.D. Martinez is getting closer to joining the New York Mets. Martinez went 2 for 3 with a double for New York's Low Class-A affiliate on Sunday and will head to Triple-A on Tuesday, manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday (via SNY). "Hopefully he's a player for us on Friday," Mendoza said, meaning he hopes all goes well in Triple-A and Martinez can be activated Friday.
Martinez, 36, signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Mets on March 21. He reported to the minors to prepare for the season, though a lower back issue kept him off the field from April 6 until Sunday. The back issue was serious enough to require a cortisone injection. Sunday's performance would seem to indicate Martinez's back is doing well.
J.D. Martinez lines a double to left for his second hit of the day in Port St. Lucie! pic.twitter.com/pgCLDLAV4k— SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 21, 2024
Martinez has played only 12 innings in the field the last two seasons and he will serve as New York's everyday DH. DJ Stewart, owner of a .226/.432/.581 batting line with three home runs, has been the primary DH to begin the season. The numbers crunch could push Stewart to Triple-A. The Mets don't have another obvious demotion candidate.
Although he's no longer the all-around force he was in his prime, Martinez slashed .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. The Mets rank middle of the pack with 22 home runs and a .392 slugging percentage, so Martinez's power bat will be a welcome addition to the lineup.
New York enters play Sunday on a six-game winning streak. They are 12-8 with a plus-21 run differential, and are 12-3 since starting the season 0-5.