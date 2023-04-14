For the first time in his young MLB career, St. Louis Cardinals rookie outfielder Jordan Walker went hitless Thursday night. Walker's season-opening hitting streak was snapped at 12 games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter Vince Velasquez at Busch Stadium (PIT 5, STL 0). Walker went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts, a ground out to second and a fly out to center.

Entering Thursday, Walker had hit safely in every game this season, and the 12-game hitting streak tied Eddie Murphy of the 1912 Philadelphia Athletics for the longest by a player age 20 or younger to begin his career. Hall of Famer Ted Williams, arguably the greatest hitter to ever live, is the only other player to hit safely in as many as his first nine career games at age 20 or younger. Williams was of course with the Boston Red Sox.

Here are the longest hitting streaks to begin a career regardless of age:

David Dahl, 2016 Rockies: 17 games Chuck Aleno, 1941 Reds: 17 games Nap Lajoie, 1901 Athletics: 16 games Danny Green, 1901 Cubs: 15 games Sam Crawford, 1901 Reds: 15 games

Despite never playing above Double-A, Walker mashed in spring training and St. Louis gave him a spot on the Opening Day roster. He entered the season as the No. 6 prospect in baseball thanks to his "immense strength (and) the kind of raw power that could make him a prototypical middle-of-the-order slugger."

Walker, who will celebrate his 21st birthday in May, entered play Thursday batting .319/.360/.489 with two home runs through 12 games. A natural third baseman, Walker has shifted to right field this season in deference to the great Nolan Arenado.