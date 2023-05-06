Three men are currently in custody after breaking into the home of Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and stealing about $1 million worth of jewelry on Opening Day, Houston police announced Friday.

Patrick Maxey, Jordan Tarniella and William Jones Jr. were charged with burglary of a habitation. All of them are at least 25 years old. A fourth suspect, 20-year-old Jasmyn Hall, was charged with hindering apprehension and evading arrest while she allegedly tried to help Jones flee from officers on April 13.

According to court documents obtained by KHOU 11, the burglars showed up at Altuve's Hedwig Village home around 8:28 p.m. before spending roughly 10 minutes taking gold jewelry and 13 expensive watches, including one worth $420,000.

Tarniella, who was arrested on April 13, confessed he was the getaway driver. The 25-year-old was using his mother's car at the time of the burglary. Tarniella said the other two men promised to pay him for driving them, but he said he never got any money.

Maxey appeared in court on Friday morning. Court records indicated that the 27-year-old already had previous convictions for burglary, including incidents in 2014 and 2016. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Jones also had two prior burglary convictions in 2016 and 2022. According to ABC13, Maxey was arrested on May 2, with his bond set at $200,000.

The other three suspects had already been arrested weeks earlier. Tarniella's bond was reportedly set at $150,000 and Jones' was set at $200,000.

Altuve has not made any public comments on the burglary. The Astros are currently in Seattle for a three-game series against the Mariners that starts Friday at 10 p.m. ET.