Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic, who appeared to be on the cusp of a breakout effort, will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season, the team announced Friday. The general timeline for recovery from Tommy John surgery used to be 12 months, but some teams have taken a more conservative approach in recent years. As such, it's possible that Bubic will not appear again in the majors until summer 2024.

Bubic, 25, started three times this season before his elbow woes popped up. Over the course of 16 innings, he amassed a 3.94 ERA (117 ERA+) and an 8.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio. For reference, he entered the season with career marks that included a 4.89 ERA (89 ERA+) and a 1.90 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Bubic's apparent rise stemmed from a few factors. He had altered his mechanics, shifting his release point and allowing him to get further down the mound -- that is, he let loose of the ball several inches closer to the plate, causing them to play up. He also introduced a new slider that helped diversify his arsenal and provided him with a more effective bat-missing weapon than his other breaking ball, a curve, had during his big-league career.

The Royals originally drafted Bubic out of Stanford with the 40th pick in 2018. He'll qualify for arbitration for the first time in his career following the 2023 season.

The Royals entered Friday with a 4-15 record and a minus-51 run differential on the season. Their winning percentage is the second worst in Major League Baseball, ahead of only the lowly Oakland Athletics. The Royals will spend the weekend in Los Angeles, taking on the Angels in a three-game set.