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Kyle Tucker booed at Dodger Stadium: Why everything's going wrong for the $240M man

Tucker is hitting .232 with 0.3 WAR this season after signing a massive four-year contract in the offseason

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Kyle Tucker's rough first season with the Dodgers might have hit its nadir. At least, that's what Tucker and the Dodgers are hoping. He just went an entire homestand without a hit -- he was 0 for 19 in the seven-gamer, though he only played in six after sitting on Saturday. He was also booed after not catching a perfectly catchable fly ball in Sunday's finale against the Brewers. 

Tucker is in the first year of a four-year, $240 million pact with the Dodgers. Overall, he's hitting .232/.330/.370 (95 OPS+) with 0.3 WAR. The struggles at Dodger Stadium in particular are baffling: he's hitting .189/.286/.272 at home.

On Saturday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts even gave Tucker the day off against Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski

"I don't think he even realized it until recently, when I think people brought it to light," Roberts said (via MLB.com). "But the fact is, the splits are stark. I don't think we have a reason behind it. But I wouldn't say (he is) fixated on it, but certainly, now he's conscious of it."

"I think more for Kyle, just being at home right now, I see kind of the frustration," Roberts continued. "I felt that it was best for him to use today as a work day, and then he'll be back in there tomorrow and he'll play all three in Denver (next week). Gives me a chance to get Alex (Call) in there."

Tucker was indeed back in the lineup on Sunday, when he went 0 for 3 with the aforementioned missed catch.

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Kyle Tucker
LAD • RF • #23
BA0.232
R66
HR11
RBI54
SB7
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The former All-Star's slumping can be traced back to last season, including a 37-game stretch with the Cubs during which he hit .180 with a .227 slugging percentage and only one home run. There was speculation that he was still dealing with a lingering injury, but he and the Cubs were insistent that he was fully healthy -- plus, the injury to his finger happened about a month before the slump started. 

In Tucker's last four seasons for the Astros (2021-24), he was one of the most productive hitters in all of baseball. He hit .280 with a 145 OPS+ and carried 162-game averages of 36 doubles, 35 home runs, 111 RBI and 95 runs along with 6.4 WAR. Since early July of last season, however, things have come off the rails a bit. 

Now he's getting booed at home, where he hasn't hit a lick all season, and the Dodgers have lost 10 of their last 15 games. And he's under contract through 2029.

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