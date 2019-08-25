Little League World Series 2019 scores, results: Louisiana defeats Curaçao for championship

The Little League World Series, one of the biggest spectacles of the summer, has finished its annual trip to South Williamsport, Pa. As usual, eight teams from the United States and eight international squads took the fields at Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium for the 10-day affair. The team from River Ridge, Louisiana, the U.S. champion, defeated international champion Curaçao, 8-0, for the 2019 title on Sunday.

There are several current MLB players who played in the Little League World Series over the years. New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier won the LLWS with his team from Toms River, New Jersey in 1998, and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder/infielder Scott Kingery (Phoenix, Arizona, 2006) and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger (Chandler, Arizona, 2007) also played in the Little League World Series on their path to to the big leagues.

Here are the results from the 2019 Little League World Series.

Little League World Series Final

Sunday, Aug. 25

Southwest (River Ridge, Louisiana) 8, Caribbean (Willemstad, Curaçao) 0

U.S. Championship

U.S. Championship, Aug. 24

Southwest 9, West 5 -- Southwest wins U.S. championship, advances to LLWS final

International Championship

International Championship, Aug. 24

Caribbean 5, Japan 4 -- Caribbean wins International championship, advances to LLWS final

Previous Results



Aug 22.

Caribbean 5, Asia-Pacific 3 -- Caribbean advanced to International championship

Southwest 10, Southeast 0 (F/5 inn.) -- Southwest advanced to U.S. Championship

Aug 21.

West 12, Southeast 9 -- West advanced to U.S. championship

Japan 7, Asia-Pacific 2 -- Japan advanced to International championship

Aug. 20

Mid-Atlantic 2, New England 0

Northwest 4, Europe 3

Caribbean 9, Latin America 2

Aug. 19

West 6, Mid-Atlantic 0

Southwest 10, Midwest 0

Great Lakes 4, Australia 1

Latin America 8, Mexico 7

Caribbean 8, Canada 1

Aug. 17 and 18

Southeast 11, Midwest 0 (F/4 inn.)

New England 6, Great Lakes 1 (eliminated)

Southwest 3, Northwest 2 (eliminated)

Asia-Pacific 4, Caribbean 0

Japan 5, Mexico 0

Latin America 2 (1-1), Australia 0 (eliminated)

Canada 10, Europe 0 (eliminated) (F/4 inn.)

Aug. 15 and 16

Southeast 3, New England 0

Midwest 2, Great Lakes 1

West 5, Southwest 2

Mid-Atlantic 6, Northwest 2

Caribbean 11, Australia 0 (F/4 inn.)

Asia-Pacific 10, Latin America 3

Japan 20, Italy 0 (F/5 inn.)

Mexico 5, Canada 0