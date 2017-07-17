Astros hold memorial for Beltran's glove because he doesn't play field anymore

When the Astros signed Carlos Beltran over the winter, they did so with the idea of using him as their primary designated hitter, and giving him spot starts in the outfield. It was a sound plan.

Lately though, Beltran hasn't played a whole lot in the outfield. He's been a full-time designated hitter for a while now. On Monday, the Astros made it official by holding a mock memorial service for Beltran's glove at Minute Maid Park. Check it out:

What's going on here? A fake memorial service for Beltran's glove. He hasn't played OF in quite some time. pic.twitter.com/HDjxwOBsgT — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 17, 2017

Beltran has not played the outfield since May 16, 51 games ago, and that was an interleague game in a National League park with no designated hitter. The last time he played the outfield in an American League park was four days earlier on May 12.

At 40 years old, getting Beltran off his feet is a smart move for the Astros, who come into Monday with a 16 1/2 game lead in the AL West. They want him fresh and rest for October. Winning a few games in June and July and August is not a big priority for this team.