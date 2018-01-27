LOOK: Braves' new mascot 'Blooper' bears a striking resemblance to Phillie Phanatic

This weekend the Atlanta Braves are holding their annual ChopFest event, during which fans get to meet players and take part in all sorts of activities. Spring Training is right around the corner, and this is the time of year to get folks excited about the new season.

At ChopFest on Saturday, the Braves introduced their brand new mascot, named Blooper. Take a look:

Okay, I'm just going to come out and say it: Blooper is a Phillie Phanatic ripoff. Blooper looks like a pasty Phanatic. Like the Phanatic got sick, lost a bunch of weight, and lost his color.

Also, what's with the name? Blooper? Is that supposed to be blooper like a dinky little base hit off the end of the bat, or blooper like ha ha we made a mistake now laugh about it? Either way, I'm not sure it's a great name for a mascot. Blooper has way too much potential to be mocked.

I get it. There are only so many mascot options out there, and given the team name, I'm sure the Braves wanted something generic as to avoid anything potentially offensive. I get it. I do. But that? Seems a little Phantic-y for me.

It could be worse, Braves fans. At least you have Ronald Acuna.