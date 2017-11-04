LOOK: Jose Altuve gifts Astros teammates expensive and embroidered liquor

Did you hear? The 2017 World Series champions are the Houston Astros.

As has become customary in recent years, a player from the champion gifts his teammates an expensive bottle of spirits and the company lets the player go with some sort of personalized message. This time around, it's Astros second baseman and possible AL MVP Jose Altuve.

The spirit? Crown Royal XR:

"I literally love this team," Altuve said, breaking out the phrase that swept over the Houston area ever since he said it about Justin Verlander during the ALCS celebration. "I wanted to do something special to thank them for bringing the first ever championship to Houston which is why I gifted everyone a bottle of Crown Royal XR to celebrate our win."

That'll work. It's a $130 bottle of liquor.

Check it out:

Boss.

Well done, Jose and, once again, congratulations to Houston!