LSU designated hitter Hayden Travinski is taking his status as a student-athlete to heart. During Thursday's game against Northern Illinois, Travinski came to the plate with a unique wrap on his bat.

When fans tuned in for the No. 3 Tigers' clash against the Huskies on Thursday, they might have done a double-take during Travinski's at-bats. He was using a bat that looked just like a giant No. 2 pencil.

No one can accuse Travinski of not focusing on schoolwork during baseball season.

Unfortunately, Travinski didn't record a hit with his giant Ticonderoga bat. He went 0-for-4 in the game, but did draw a walk in LSU's 10-2 blowout win over NIU. That kept the Tigers' undefeated record alive at 5-0.

Travinski will have to erase that tough day at the plate from his memory and get ready to write another chapter in his 2024 season with a game against Stony Brook on Friday.

Hopefully Travinski continues to use the bat, or maybe he breaks out other writing utensils throughout the season. No matter what he's using at the plate, Travinski is looking to build upon a 2023 season in which he hit .356 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI en route to a national title.