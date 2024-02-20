Spring training is here for MLB teams, and it didn't take long for an errant ball to find someone's window. Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz smashed a foul ball off teammate Hunter Greene's car on Tuesday.

According to Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media, De La Cruz was taking live batting practice against Greene when he fouled a pitch straight back. The ball sailed over the fence and landed directly on the rear window of Green's luxury SUV.

That prompted a funny exchange between Greene and De La Cruz about which one will pay for the repairs.

In fairness to De La Cruz, Greene does have the deeper pockets. In April of 2023, Greene signed a six-year, $53 million contract with the Reds. De La Cruz made just $720,000 last season, although he did give Cincinnati reasons to think about a long-term extension this year.

De La Cruz is used to clearing the fences in batting practice, but Greene and the rest of the Reds would probably appreciate it if Cruz would keep it to crushing home runs. In his rookie season last year, De La Cruz played in 98 games and hit .235 with 13 homers and 44 RBI.