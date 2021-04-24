Earlier this month, the 2021 MLB All-Star Game was moved out of Atlanta following the passing of a controversial Georgia law that critics say restricts voting access in the state. With that in mind, the league decided to move the Midsummer Classic to Coors Field, which is home to the Colorado Rockies.

During Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Rockies unveiled the logo for the 91st installment of the MLB All-Star Game, which is scheduled to be played on July 13.

Going forward, the Rockies will be wearing All-Star Game patches on their jerseys and hats. The new logo shows off the Rocky Mountains and the team colors of black and purple.

In addition to the All-Star Game, Coors Field will also host the Futures Game, Celebrity Softball Game, and Home Run Derby. As usual, the Home Run Derby is scheduled to take place one day prior to the All-Star Game.

This marks the second time that the Rockies have hosted the All-Star Game in the franchise's history. The Rockies previously hosted the game in 1998, which was just three years after Coors Field opened its doors.