Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock, a six-time MLB All Star and St. Louis Cardinals legend, died Sunday. He was 81. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Brock died Sunday afternoon after fighting numerous medical conditions. CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden confirmed Brock's passing.

Brock played a total of 19 MLB seasons, including 16 seasons with the Cardinals. During his time in St. Louis, Brock finished in the top-25 of voting for the National League MVP for six straight seasons. He started his career with the Chicago Cubs before the club traded him to the Cardinals in the middle of the 1964 season. A two-time World Series champion with St. Louis, Brock hit. 300 with five RBI to help the Cardinals beat the New York Yankees in seven games in the 1964 World Series.

In an MLB career that spanned from 1961-1979, Brock became known as one of baseball's most complete players. A speedster on the base paths, Brock retired as the all-time league leader in stolen bases (938). He surpassed Ty Cobb's stolen base mark of 892 during the 1977 season. From 1966 to 1974, Brock led the National League in steals every season except for one. His record would stand until 1991 when Rickey Henderson became the new stolen bases all-time leader.

Brock, who also recorded 3,023 career hits, was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 1985 in his first year on the ballot.

Brock is the second Hall of Famer to die in the last week. Mets legend Tom Seaver passed away last Monday at 75.