After passing out in the bushes outside of American Family Field, a man allegedly made his way into the Milwaukee Brewers' clubhouse where he stole electronics, a credit card, team memorabilia, and other merchandise, according to charges filed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. 25-year old Justin Bloedorn was charged with felony bulglary on Dec. 14, according to court records.

According to the criminal complaint, the man attended the September 8 doubleheader between the San Francisco Giants and Brewers with his roommate and his roommate's father. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that he drank at least 10 beers, woke up in the bushes, and reentered the stadium by pulling a door until it opened up.

Bloedorn then ended up in the Brewers clubhouse where he began taking items within the locker room. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a Brewers strength coach stated that he was missing a work backpack, a laptop, two iPods, a Walkman, two pairs of headphones, a passport, two pairs of sunglasses, a credit card, and personal notebooks and calendars from his office.

Manager Craig Counsell also had a jersey and shaving kit vanish from his office. In addition, a Brewers equipment manager said that a game-worn hat, an autograph baseball bat, a 45-year anniversary 1982 Brewers signed bat, a replica World Series ring, and keys to the Arizona spring training facility were all taken from his office.

Detectives eventually learned that two Brewers game-issued jerseys were also taken from the team clubhouse, along with a small locker room bag full of baseballs and pitching training devices.

Following the burglary, Bloedorn reportedly caught an Uber to take him home along with the stolen items. The criminal complaint stated that some of Bloedorn's thefts were caught on surveillance video inside the stadium.

While detectives were at the crime scene, Bloedorn's roommate called police and told them that he had returned home early on Sept. 9 with a duffel bag full of Brewers memorabilia. The majority of the items were recovered at Bloedorn's apartment.

If he is convicted, Bloedorn could face up to 12 years and six months in prison, a $25,000 fine, or both for the burglary.