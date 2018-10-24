Mark McGwire steps down as San Diego Padres bench coach, per reports
McGwire had been with the franchise for three seasons
San Diego Padres bench coach Mark McGwire is stepping down from his position, according to A.J. Cassavell of MLB.com.
McGwire informed the team he was leaving his position to spend more time with his family.
"He wants to watch his two boys play high school baseball," manager Andy Green said in a text to the Associated Press. "We talked about it a lot before the season ended."
McGwire lives in Irvine, California, in southern Orange County and had spent three seasons on the Padres' staff.
McGwire's decision comes after nine seasons in a big-league coaching role — three as hitting coach with the Cardinals, three as hitting coach with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the last three in San Diego.
The Padres will now look to fill three coaching positions, including bench coach, infield coach, and hitting coach as the team prepares to enter the offseason. Matt Stairs and Josh Johnson were not retained as hitting coach and infielders coach, respectively.
San Diego finished the 2018 regular season at 66-96 and 5th place in the National League West. They were ranked 28th in runs scored (617) and batting average (.235)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sox win despite top players struggling
Chris Sale and Mookie Betts in particular haven't been playing up their potential this Oct...
-
Dodgers-Red Sox Game 2 preview, pick
It's Game 2 of the World Series, here's everything you need to know
-
Joe Kelly's changeup is nasty
When someone is throwing 100 mph, 87 looks like a crawl
-
Dodgers need good Ryu in Game 2
Ryu had a rough outing in Game 6 of the NLCS
-
BoSox capitalizes on L.A.'s mistakes
From David Freese missing a pop-up to Dave Roberts keeping Max Muncy on the bench, everything...
-
Strat-O-Matic predicts Red Sox win G2
The Red Sox are expected to win a tight one in Game 2