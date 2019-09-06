Marlins pitcher Brian Moran faces brother Colin in MLB debut vs. Pirates

While no playoff implications were to be found in Thursday's Marlins-Pirates tilt (MIA-PIT GameTracker), it did occasion a pretty cool moment in the first inning.

Marlins lefty Brian Moran made his major-league debut in relief of Miami starter Elieser Hernandez. The second batter he faced? That would be his brother, Pittsburgh infielder Colin Moran. Here's the run-up:

Facing your brother in your big league debut?



Couldn't draw it up any better. pic.twitter.com/RvMNUEbKiA — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2019

And here's the backwards-K to end it:

Brother on brother crime!



Brian Moran strikes out his younger brother Colin Moran



(Via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/SSTVSV6X9o — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 6, 2019

Colin Moran ceded the platoon advantage to his bro, but he hung in there for a seven pitch at-bat. Brian Moran hit Josh Bell but retired Melky Cabrera on a deep fly-out to record a scoreless frame in his debut. By the way, this kind of thing hasn't happened in more than a century:

With Colin and Brian Moran squaring off right now, it is the 1st time since 1900 a brother faced off against his sibling in his Major League debut in a pitcher-vs-batter scenario (or other way around).



(h/t: @EliasSports) — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) September 6, 2019

Brian Moran, you have noticed above, is the older brother, despite his debutant status. He's 30, while younger brother Colin is 26. After being drafted in the seventh round out of North Carolina, Brian spent parts of 10 seasons in the minors before making it to 'The Show'. His 60 strong relief innings for Triple-A New Orleans earned him the September promotion. Regardless of how things unfold from here, the Moran family won't soon forget the baseball events of Thursday night.