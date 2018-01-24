Mets and Jacob deGrom reportedly strike out on preliminary contract extension talks

deGrom is set to become a free agent after the 2020 season

The 2017 season was an important one for New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. He set new career-highs in starts, innings pitched, and strikeout rate. As such, he was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise miserable season.

One thing deGrom didn't do -- and one thing it appears he won't do anytime soon? Sign a long-term deal with the Mets. The Mets and deGrom's camp had preliminary talks about an extension this winter before both sides agreed to shift their focus to a deal to avoid arbitration, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo:

Further details are unknown, though it's probably fair to speculate on both sides. After all, deGrom is under team control through the 2020 season -- at which point he'll be 32. In all likelihood, the Mets were hoping to lock in his remaining arbitration values while perhaps buying out a year or two of free agency. Meanwhile, deGrom has no reason to take that deal at this point in his career -- not when his first foray into free agency could serve as his last.

It's unclear if the Mets intend to take another run at re-signing deGrom in the future, as well as if they intend to try the same tactics with Noah Syndergaard, who won't be a free agent until after the 2021 season.

deGrom will enter 2018 with a career 2.98 ERA (131 ERA+) and two top-10 finishes in Cy Young Award voting.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories