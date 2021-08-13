The New York Mets on Friday announced that infielder Javier Báez has landed on the 10-day injured list because of back spasms. The move is retroactive to Aug. 12, and infielder/outfielder Travis Blankenhorn has been recalled to take Báez's spot on the active roster.

Báez was initially removed from the Mets' Aug. 8 game with what was announced as left hip tightness. Although the injury did not seem overly concerning at the time, Báez was able to make only one pinch-hitting appearance in the coming days. That necessitated Friday's roster move.

Báez, whom the Mets acquired from the Cubs in a three-player deal leading up to the July 30 trade deadline, has struggled in New York. In 10 games and 37 plate appearances, he's batted .171/.216/.343 with two home runs and 14 strikeouts against two walks. Overall, though, he has a solid 102 OPS+ for his entire age-28 season.

Báez becomes the 16th Mets player presently on the injured list, and his deactivation comes on the same day that the Mets received bad news about ace Jacob deGrom. The Mets have particular concerns at the shortstop position, as Báez joins Francisco Lindor, Luis Guillorme, and José Peraza on the IL. As such, Jonathan Villar, who doesn't really have the glove for short, will likely continue manning the position for the time being.

The Mets' latest round of unwelcome injury developments comes just as they get ready for a highly challenging stretch of schedule. Entering Friday's slate, the Mets a half-game behind the first-place Phillies in the NL East and a half-game ahead of the third-place Braves.