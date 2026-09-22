Andy Green's return to the front office won't happen after all. The New York Mets have removed the interim tag and named Green their full-time manager, the team announced on Tuesday. He received a three-year contract. Green previously stated he would return to the player development role he held prior to taking over as interim manager earlier this year.

"I am excited and humbled to officially be named manager of the New York Mets," Green said in a statement. "When I accepted the interim role, I didn't anticipate it becoming permanent, but the more time I spent with our players and staff, the clearer it became that this is where my passion and experience could make the greatest impact. That realization led to many conversations with my family, and together we agreed this is the right opportunity at the right time."

"Over the course of the season, it became evident that the next manager of the New York Mets was already in place," president of baseball operations David Stearns said in a statement. "Andy has demonstrated strong leadership qualities and a unique ability to forge connections with our emerging core and distinguished veterans. I look forward to continuing our great partnership as we turn toward the 2027 season."

The Mets shifted Green from the front office to the dugout after firing Carlos Mendoza on July 26. They went 34-47 under Mendoza and are 37-38 under Green, and even better than that over the last few weeks. The Mets are 24-19 since trading away several veterans at the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Overall, New York is 71-85 this season, which has been a disappointment in a year they were expected to compete for the NL East title.

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For months, however, Green insisted that he would return to the front office after the season rather than toss his hat in the ring for the permanent manager gig, citing his family as a priority.

"Andy has connected with and pushed our players to perform, despite the disappointment of the season," owners Alex and Steve Cohen said in a statement. "Over the last several months, he has brought discipline, accountability and positivity to the clubhouse, attributes we were seeking in our next manager."

Green joined the Mets in 2023 and served as their senior vice president of baseball development before taking the managerial reins. He had previously served as manager with the San Diego Padres from 2016-19 and bench coach with the Chicago Cubs from 2020-22.

Now 49, Green played parts of four seasons in the big league from 2004-09. He appeared in four games with the Mets in his final season.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox removed the interim tag from Chad Tracy and named him their full-time manager.