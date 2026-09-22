Two days after clinching a postseason berth, the Boston Red Sox announced on Tuesday that they have removed the interim label and named Chad Tracy their full-time manager. He received a three-year contract through 2030. The Red Sox also exercised their 2029 and 2030 club options for chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. Breslow and Tracy are now signed and tied together for four years beyond this one.

"Craig and Chad are two exceptionally talented leaders who have earned these opportunities in very different ways," Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement. "Over the last three years, we have watched Craig bring clarity, discipline, and conviction to the work of building our baseball operation. Chad was asked to step into a difficult situation with little notice, but the trust he immediately commanded at the major league level was earned through years of work across our organization."

The #RedSox today announced that they have exercised the club’s 2029 and 2030 contract options on Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow and named Chad Tracy the team’s 49th manager in club history, agreeing to a three-year contract that will run through the 2029 season with a club option in 2030.



[image or embed] — Red Sox (@redsox.com) September 22, 2026 at 11:15 AM

Tracy, 41, was named interim manager after the Red Sox fired Alex Cora in April. Boston was 10-17 at the time. They are 74-55 since then, the second-best record in the American League and the fifth-best record in baseball. Prior to taking over as interim manager, Tracy had managed Boston's Triple-A affiliate since 2022. He played in the minors and independent leagues from 2006-14, and had a previous minor-league managerial stint with the Los Angeles Angels.

This is Breslow's third season running Boston's front office, and, amid that 10-17 start, he had to answer questions about his job security. His fingerprints are all over the Red Sox's roster. Offseason trade pickups Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray will get MVP and Cy Young votes, respectively, and rookie lefty Payton Tolle was the team's second-ever draft pick under Breslow. Breslow, 46, also traded for Garrett Crochet last year and extended Crochet and Roman Anthony.

At 84-72, the Red Sox have already secured a postseason berth and are almost certain to face the rival New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series for the second straight season. Boston lost the Wild Card Series in three games in Yankee Stadium last year. This has been a bumpy season for the Red Sox, but Breslow and Tracy have the team on an upward trajectory. The Red Sox are positioned to contend for years to come.