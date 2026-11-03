The Miami Marlins have reached a preliminary agreement with 16-year-old Robinson Canó Jr. that stands to make him part of the club's 2028 international signing class. The agreement is worth $1 million, reports Mike Rodriguez.

MLB rules state that an international amateur free agent player is eligible to sign with an MLB organization between Jan. 15 and Dec. 15 of his signing class year. He must turn 17 before Sept. 1 of the year in which he signs.

Canó Jr., a highly regarded shortstop out of the Dominican Republic who bats right-handed, is the son of former MLB great Robinson Canó. The elder Canó spent parts of 17 seasons in the majors, the majority of which came with the New York Yankees. Over that span, Canó earned eight All-Star selections and three Gold Gloves; racked up 2,639 hits and 335 home runs; and won a World Series ring as a member of the 2009 Yankees. He went on to sign a large free-agent contract with the Seattle Mariners, where he played from 2014-18.

Canó's career total of 68.7 WAR would under normal circumstances make him a strong candidate for election to the Baseball Hall of Fame. However, two suspensions for positive PED tests make it unlikely he'll get a plaque, at least while he's on the BBWAA ballot. He last appeared in the majors in 2022 as a member of the Atlanta Braves.

Canó Jr. is also the grandson of José Canó, who appeared in the majors with the 1989 Houston Astros, which puts him in line to be a third-generation major leaguer.