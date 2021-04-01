It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas -- I mean, Opening Day. The Detroit Tigers hosted Cleveland on Thursday, making for a unique Opening Day experience. Perfect baseball weather is somewhere near sunny and 70 degrees, maybe with a nice breeze, but that is far from what the Tigers and their fans experienced to start the 2021 season.

Instead, it was about 31 degrees with snow.

It was snowing so much in the first inning, in fact, that Miguel Cabrera did not see his own home run leave the park. Instead, he slid into second while rounding the bases, thinking it was a double. Go home Miggy, you earned it.

Shortly after sliding into second, someone alerted him that he can round the bases, though he seemed happy with just the double. This was Miggy's 350th home run as Tiger and the first homer of the 2021 MLB season.

This game isn't just seeing a few flurries, it's a full on snow game.

Take a look at the scene out of Detroit:

USATSI

It made for some beautiful baseball footage: