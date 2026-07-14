Mike Trout enjoys All-Star homecoming, but Phillies trade seems unlikely... unless he listens to his own pitch

PHILADELPHIA — Mike Trout offered a smirk. He knew the question was inevitable, though he joked otherwise.

"I didn't think I was going to hear this question today," Trout said Monday during All-Star media availability at Citizens Bank Park.

The question itself was simple, if familiar: Could Trout ever see himself in a Phillies uniform? It was the kind of thought that made sense on paper, given his ties to the area and the Angels' continued struggles, even if it had rarely carried actual momentum.

"I hear this a lot," Trout said. "I enjoy coming to Philly. I'm an Angel, obviously. I got a no-trade clause, so it's ultimately my decision. But, like I said, I love Philly."

And Philly would love Trout. More importantly, the Phillies could use Trout.

After a 9-19 start that led to Rob Thomson's firing, the Phillies found their footing and entered the All-Star break at 54-43. Despite some inconsistent play, even after heating up under Don Mattingly, they sit just two games behind the Braves in the National League East after Atlanta limped into the break.

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Bryce Harper looks more like himself again, launching 20 homers to go along with a .497 slugging percentage and an .862 OPS. Kyle Schwarber leads the majors with 32 home runs, while Brandon Marsh broke out at the plate and earned his first All-Star nod, starting for the NL on Tuesday night in his home ballpark.

On the mound, Zack Wheeler reclaimed his form after thoracic outlet surgery once cast doubt on his career. Jesús Luzardo emerged as a steady force in the rotation, and Christopher Sánchez established himself as one of the game's best starters -- if not the best. Sánchez, starting for the National League on the mound, will throw the first pitch of the 2026 Midsummer Classic. Trout will be at the plate.

"I think our starting pitching has been good for us all year, and our lineup is pretty deep right now," Harper said. "I expect we'd probably make some moves to, you know, make us that much better. Our division is tough. I mean, everybody's playing well right now. From the Nats to the Braves to the Marlins. So it's going to be a hunt till the end."

That hunt would look much better with Trout as a part of the mix.

And while the fit might seem seamless, the path to getting there is anything but. Trout remains loyal to his Philly roots. He grew up in nearby Millville, New Jersey and spends time there in the offseason. He's built a state-of-the-art golf course near his hometown and is a frequent presence at Eagles games. But his loyalty extends equally to the Angels organization.

Despite reaching the postseason just once in his 16-year career with Los Angeles and enduring years of dysfunction, Trout has never suggested that he wants to be traded. Shohei Ohtani, Trout's former teammate, has since gone on to win two World Series titles with the Dodgers. Still, Trout has remained. The Angels, for their part, have publicly said they are not considering a Trout trade.

Could this year be different? The Phillies not only need the kind of right-handed power Trout would provide, but Trout also finds himself at a different point in his career. He is in his age-34 season and has battled a slew of injuries. They have done little to tarnish his Hall of Fame résumé -- that was cemented years ago -- but have unquestionably altered the trajectory of his career.

Trout has battled back this season, belting 18 homers to go along with an .863 OPS. He's playing in the All-Star Game for the first time since 2016.

"I love Mike," Harper said. "We played fall league together. We all pull for him in the league just because we know how talented he is and how good he is."

But the game is unforgiving when Father Time arrives. Despite appearing in 78 games, Trout is batting just .237 this season. He has long served as the focal point of every opposing staff, and in years past, he found ways to rise above game plans designed to neutralize the ecosystem he created. Age and injuries, however, have begun to win out.

A move to Philadelphia would change the equation. Trout would hit alongside Schwarber and Harper, giving the Phillies an even more potent lineup while easing some of the burden he has carried for much of his career.

Perhaps just as importantly, Trout would also have the backing of Phillies fans.

"It's always special to come back here," Trout said. "A lot of family. A lot of friends. It's cool to be able to play in this stadium."

In the middle of Trout's press conference, he was asked to give his best pitch to LeBron James. The NBA legend, like Trout, is entering the final stage of his career, albeit seven years older.

Trout paused for a moment, as if toggling between the fan in him and, also, the forgotten superstar that has finally found his way back to center stage.

He finally had an answer.

"I think he's got the best opportunity to win [here]," Trout said, "and he wants to play golf. And I got a nice little golf course."

That should be enough for Trout to join Philly, too.