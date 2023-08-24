Back to the injured list it is for Angels superstar Mike Trout. The centerfielder, who was just activated off the IL for a game Tuesday, will again be shut down with a wrist injury after missing both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds, general manager Perry Minasian announced.

Trout first popped on the IL in early July after it was determined he fractured the hamate bone in his left wrist. He missed seven weeks without a rehab assignment before returning Tuesday. Lingering soreness in the wrist caused him not to play Wednesday with Minasian sharing after the game that his star would be completely shut down for the next 10 days in hopes of aiding his recovery.

The Angels hope Trout can return before the end of the season; however, given Shohei Ohtani will not be pitching amid a UCL tear and the fact that the Angels are 10.5 games out of the AL wild card, Los Angeles could decide to shut Trout down once they are eliminated from playoff contention.

The Reds swept the doubleheader and the series against the Angles this week.