bellinger-betts-1.png
USATSI

We're mere days away from the 2021 Major League Baseball season, which means it's time for predictions. Our Eye on Baseball team will lay out our predictions for order of finish by division here along with playoff picks and, of course, the World Series. Might we get a New York vs. Los Angeles bout? Several of us believe that's in the cards. We seem to have arrived at a consensus in a few divisions, but the AL Central and NL East divisions in particular look like fun. 

Let's get to it!

American League East

headshot-image
Katherine Acquavella
headshot-image
R.J. Anderson
headshot-image
Mike Axisa
headshot-image
Dayn Perry
headshot-image
Matt Snyder
1
Yankees
Yankees
Yankees
Yankees
Yankees
2
Blue Jays
Blue Jays
Blue Jays
Blue Jays
Blue Jays
3
Rays
Rays
Rays
Rays
Rays
4
Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox
5
Orioles
Orioles
Orioles
Orioles
Orioles
American League Central

headshot-image
Katherine Acquavella
headshot-image
R.J. Anderson
headshot-image
Mike Axisa
headshot-image
Dayn Perry
headshot-image
Matt Snyder
1
White Sox
Twins
Twins
White Sox
White Sox
2
Twins
White Sox
White Sox
Twins
Twins
3
Indians
Indians
Royals
Indians
Royals
4
Royals
Royals
Indians
Royals
Indians
5
Tigers
Tigers
Tigers
Tigers
Tigers
American League West

headshot-image
Katherine Acquavella
headshot-image
R.J. Anderson
headshot-image
Mike Axisa
headshot-image
Dayn Perry
headshot-image
Matt Snyder
1
Astros
Astros
Astros
Astros
Astros
2
Angels
Athletics
Athletics
Angels
Angels
3
Athletics
Angels
Angels
Athletics
Athletics
4
Mariners
Mariners
Rangers
Mariners
Mariners
5
Rangers
Rangers
Mariners
Rangers
Rangers
National League East

headshot-image
Katherine Acquavella
headshot-image
R.J. Anderson
headshot-image
Mike Axisa
headshot-image
Dayn Perry
headshot-image
Matt Snyder
1
Mets
Braves
Mets
Braves
Braves
2
Braves
Mets
Braves
Mets
Mets
3
Phillies
Phillies
Phillies
Phillies
Nationals
4
Nationals
Nationals
Marlins
Nationals
Phillies
5
Marlins
Marlins
Nationals
Marlins
Marlins
National League Central

headshot-image
Katherine Acquavella
headshot-image
R.J. Anderson
headshot-image
Mike Axisa
headshot-image
Dayn Perry
headshot-image
Matt Snyder
1
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
2
Brewers
Brewers
Cubs
Cubs
Cubs
3
Cubs
Cubs
Reds
Brewers
Brewers
4
Reds
Reds
Brewers
Reds
Reds
5
Pirates
Pirates
Pirates
Pirates
Pirates
National League West

headshot-image
Katherine Acquavella
headshot-image
R.J. Anderson
headshot-image
Mike Axisa
headshot-image
Dayn Perry
headshot-image
Matt Snyder
1
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
2
Padres
Padres
Padres
Padres
Padres
3
Giants
Giants
Giants
Diamondbacks
Giants
4
Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks
Giants
Diamondbacks
5
Rockies
Rockies
Rockies
Rockies
Rockies
Playoff Picks

headshot-image
Katherine Acquavella
headshot-image
R.J. Anderson
headshot-image
Mike Axisa
headshot-image
Dayn Perry
headshot-image
Matt Snyder
AL WC1
Blue Jays
Blue Jays
Blue Jays
Twins
Blue Jays
AL WC2
Angels
Angels
White Sox
Blue Jays
Twins
NL WC1
Padres
Padres
Padres
Padres
Padres
NL WC2
Braves
Mets
Braves
Mets
Mets
AL pennant
Yankees
Yankees
Yankees
Yankees
White Sox
NL pennant
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
Braves
Dodgers
World Series champ
Yankees
Yankees
Dodgers
Yankees
Dodgers

Dominate your Fantasy Baseball draft with our free Draft Kit, which gives you must-have sleepers, breakouts, busts, and rankings. Plus see the top players at each position, complete with winning projections. Get the Draft Kit in your inbox completely free here.