The 2022 MLB playoffs continue on Friday with all eight teams remaining this postseason in action. The ALDS pits Yankees vs. Guardians and Astros vs. Mariners while the NLDS feature Dodgers vs. Padres and Braves vs. Phillies. Those eight rosters are absolutely loaded with star power and that means that MLB daily Fantasy players will have a deep MLB DFS player pool to build from on Friday.

Yordan Alvarez is one of the game's premier sluggers and his power has been on display as Houston has taken a 2-0 series lead over Seattle. Alvarez has homered in each of the first two games and has seven RBI, so he's sure to be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups on Friday. But where can you save on the budget to afford a superstar like Alvarez and what other matchups should you be looking to exploit?

On Friday, Giancarlo Stanton went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run to return 18 points on DraftKings and 25.2 points on FanDuel.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday, October 15, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Braves third baseman Austin Riley, who is listed at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel. The former consensus top-40 prospect slashed just .232/.288/.448 over his first two seasons but he finally broke out offensively in 2021 with 33 home runs, 107 RBI and an .898 OPS.

Riley followed that up with 38 home runs and 93 RBI in 2022 while slashing .273/.349/.528 and made his first all-star team along the way. The 25-year-old hit .320 during Atlanta's World Series run last year and he's got a juicy matchup against Noah Syndergaard on Saturday. Syndergaard has given up at least three earned runs in four of his last five starts.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Stanton again ($5,200 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). Despite only playing in 110 games this season, Stanton hit 31 home runs and drove in 78. Even with injuries mounting in recent years, he's proven that he's still one of the preeminent power hitters in baseball and that's been on display of late.

Stanton homered in the last three games he played during the regular season and then hit a two-run home run on Friday night in the first inning of a 4-2 loss in extra innings. Stanton has now homered in seven of his last 10 postseason games and with that series now level, the Yankees will need him to stay hot.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Saturday, October 15, 2022

