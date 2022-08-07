The Detroit Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak in a big way on Saturday with a 9-1 victory over Tampa Bay, thanks in large part to the offense of Harold Castro. The infield utility player has primarily taken over first base duties since mid-July, but over his last four games, he has also been the Tigers' hottest hitter. During that stretch, he has seven hits, including two doubles and two RBI in Saturday's win.

The Tigers are battling Kansas City to avoid finishing in last place in the AL Central this season, so Detroit players aren't typically top of mind when constructing MLB DFS lineups. However, another Tiger to consider against the Rays on Sunday is third baseman Jeimer Candelario, who has four hits through the first three games of the series.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Saturday, Dodgers catcher/designated hitter Will Smith went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a win against the Padres.

For Sunday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who is listed at $6,200 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. Schwarber was hitless in his last start on Saturday, but he hit a home run in Friday's 7-2 win over Washington, and he leads the National League in homers with 34 on the season. Over his last 10 games, he is hitting just .189, but Schwarber still managed to pop off a double, three home runs and seven RBI in those outings.

Washington is expected to start right-hander Cory Abbott on Sunday, who has limited experience as a starter. Although he has been steady in a couple of opportunities, he hasn't pitched more than five innings in either start. The Nationals are likely to ask several relievers to throw multiple innings, and in his second at bats against relief pitchers this season, Schwarber has a 1.143 slugging percentage.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Schwarber with first baseman Rhys Hoskins ($4,300 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). Hoskins is on a three-game home run streak and has scored five total runs during Philadelphia's current series against Washington. Over his last 15 games, Hoskins is hitting .298 with a .909 OPS, has 17 total hits with two doubles, four homers and eight RBI.

In home games this season, Hoskins' batting average is 45 points higher (.275) than on the road. In 11 total appearances against the Nationals this season, Hoskins has scored eight runs on nine hits and has five RBI. With men on base this season, Hoskins' batting average on balls put in play is .355 -- up from .259 with no men on -- and he's hit eight of his 20 total doubles with runners on the bags.

