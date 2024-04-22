Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts has been a popular MLB DFS pick for several years, but he is off to a slow start this season. He is batting just .204 with two home runs and 10 RBI, which are far below his career averages. However, Bogaerts had two hits, a home run and two RBI against the Blue Jays on Sunday, and he has a favorable matchup at Coors Field in Colorado on Monday. Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber is 0-1 with a 4.95 ERA across four starts, which makes Bogaerts an intriguing candidate to add to MLB DFS lineups on Monday.

Colorado has been one of the worst teams in the league, failing to win consecutive games at any point this season. The Rockies went 19.1 innings without scoring a run before finally snapping the skid on Sunday afternoon, so many owners will be avoiding Colorado's top players with their MLB DFS strategy on Monday. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Braves outfielder Michael Harris as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Harris went 3-for-5 and drove in a run, returning 16 points on DraftKings and 18.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Braves third baseman Austin Riley at $5,800 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. Riley has been on base in 14 consecutive games dating back to April 5, racking up 22 hits while walking seven times this season. He is still trying to improve his batting average (.259) after hitting .281 last season, and he is looking for his first home run since April 7.

Monday's matchup against Marlins starting pitcher Ryan Weathers could be just what he needs, as Weathers posted a 6.55 ERA across 15 appearances last season. Riley is 2 of 4 with a homer and three RBI in his four career plate appearances against Weathers. He has a pair of multi-hit games at home this season, and McClure thinks another one could be in store on Monday.

McClure is stacking Riley with Braves outfielder Adam Duvall at $3,600 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel. Duvall has been limited to a short-side platoon role to begin the season, but this matchup against a southpaw is more favorable for him than teammate Jarred Kelenic. The 35-year-old went hitless in four at-bats on Friday against Texas, but he hit .250 with a double, a homer and three runs through his first seven games.

Duvall only has only made three starts at home this season, with one of them being a 2 of 4 day against the Mets two weeks ago. He plays in one of the deadliest lineups in the league, which gives him a chance to post huge numbers at a cheap price. McClure is fading Weathers with multiple Atlanta players on Monday, pairing a superstar with an undervalued player. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

