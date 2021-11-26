The New York Mets on Friday agreed to terms on a two-year contract with veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports. Heyman adds that the deal will pay Escobar a total of $20 million, pending a physical. The deal also includes an option for a third year. Later on Friday the Mets, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, also agreed to terms with outfielder/first baseman Mark Canha on a two-year pact worth a reported $26.5 million. Like Escobar's deal, Canha's agreement includes an option for a third year.

Coming into the offseason, Escobar, who turns 33 in January, was ranked No. 45 on our list of top 50 free agents. He's a switch-hitter who fares better against lefties, and he's capable of playing all four infield positions. He's probably best at second base. Last season, Escobar hit a combined 28 home runs for the Diamondbacks and Brewers and made the All-Star team for the first time.

Across parts of 11 big league seasons, Escobar owns a career slash line of .256/.309/.436 (99 OPS+) with 20 home runs per 162 games played. Escobar figures to give the Mets depth at multiple positions in the infield and provide an option for semi-regular duty at second base in the event that the Mets don't bring back Javier Báez.

As for Canha, 32, he can play all three outfield positions and first base, and for his career he owns an OPS+ of 114. Canha for the A's hit a career-high 26 home runs in 2019, and over the last three seasons he has an on-base percentage of .377. He was No. 28 on our list of top free agents coming into the offseason.

The Mets under new GM Billy Eppler have lots of work to do in the rotation, so the Escobar and Canha additions surely aren't the last notable moves the team will make before next season.