Major League Baseball began its 2020 season in July, and the league is trying to navigate its way through a 60-game schedule amid a global pandemic. How MLB handles the coronavirus will be a storyline all season long, and the league has already seen two teams have outbreaks. The Marlins were sidelined for more than a week as 18 players tested positive, and the St. Louis Cardinals have not played since July 29 and have more than a dozen positive cases among their player and staff.

Multiple players have decided to sit out the 2020 season due to health concerns, including a lot of big names. Mets' righty Marcus Stroman and outfielder Yoenis Cespedes have both opted out this month, as has Brewers star Lorenzo Cain.

Below we have a full list of those players who have decided to opt out of the season. The list currently stands at 21 players.

Opt-out list

There are undoubtedly several, potential short- and long-term health and safety risks being taken by those involved in a 2020 season. Given that, MLB and the MLBPA have agreed on COVID-19 guidelines which include the allowance of high-risk players or players with high-risk families to opt-out on the 2020 season.

In MLB's plan, high-risk players who decide to opt-out would receive both their full salary and service time for the season. Players who have high-risk family members may also decide to opt-out, but MLB would leave it up to teams to make the decision of whether or not they would receive salary or service time. High-risk would include people who have heart disease, lung disease, cancer, high blood pressure, or diabetes. Coronavirus is commonly considered a respiratory illness, but many of those who have tested positive can experience a wide range of different symptoms, including possible effects on the heart.