PHOENIX - It's been an interesting World Series so far. The Diamondbacks have thoroughly outplayed the Rangers for a good percentage of the series, but one of the greatest World Series games we'll ever see happened in the Rangers' Game 1 win before a D-backs domination in Game 2. It is 1-1 here and I'm taking a 34-19 playoff record into this one.

Rangers (-110) at Diamondbacks (-110), 8:03 p.m. ET

Starting pitchers: RHP Max Scherzer (0-1, 9.45) vs. RHP Brandon Pfaadt (0-0, 2.70)

Scherzer has been bad in two outings in the playoffs, but manager Bruce Bochy has said Scherzer has been feeling better and better during his work in between games, notably his last bullpen session. Pfaadt, on the other hand, has been steadily getting better throughout the playoffs and I wrote about that here.

The play: Brandon Pfaadt over 4.5 K (-105)

The last time Pfaadt saw the Rangers was his first MLB start and he was battered for seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. He only struck out three. So why am I playing this one? Well, Pfaadt has struck out 16 in his last two starts. He's really settling in after having made adjustments in his time as a rookie, including the addition of a sinker and moving his position on the rubber. He might not have resembled as much through the regular season, but he's a strikeout pitcher when he has his stuff working. He led the minors with 218 strikeouts last season.

I've got this new-and-improved version of Pfaadt striking out at least five Rangers in this one.

The play: Ketel Marte over 1.5 H+R+RBI (-135)

It's ride the wave time, people. Marte has hit this prop 11 of 14 games this postseason and he has a hit in every single game. He's hitting .333 with a .556 slugging percentage and has 11 RBI with six runs scored. He's in a cushy lineup spot to score some runs, so long as he gets a hit.

BONUS HOME RUN SPRINKLE: Christian Walker +425

I'm 1 for 2 so far on this one with Corey Seager having gone yard in Game 1.

Full confession: I spoke with Walker in the clubhouse during the off-day and I was swayed by the discussion that he's just about to break out. He had a great attitude about it. He also pointed out he's close to breaking out of said slump, as he hit three balls over 100 miles per hour in Game 2.

If you think I've been compromised by the personal interaction, don't play this. It's always your choice.

He's due. In the last two seasons, Walker has hit 69 home runs in 1,165 at-bats, or one homer every 16.88 at-bats. He hit a home run this postseason. Yes, just one. It was Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers in that inning where the D-backs hit four solo shots. He's gone 3 for 32 with no home runs since.

He hits better at home, he's due and he started to feel more like himself last game. It's a good formula. Let's ride, Christian.