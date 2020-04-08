MLB players react to reports of all teams potentially starting regular season play in Arizona
Here's what some of the game's notable names had to say
Major League Baseball made headlines Tuesday after reports circulated that professional baseball could potentially continue in Arizona quite soon. The catch? Teams would be sequestered, there'd be no fans and games would get played multiple times a day on minor league fields outside in the brutal Arizona heat throughout the dog days of summer.
Understandably, some of the game's biggest names were asked about, and commented on, this potentially huge move that would bring live sports back by the middle of May. Here is what some of them had to say.
Chris Sale, for example, seemed not too fond of the plan given the distance it would put between himself and his family. It's also worth noting that the implication of such a plan is that there'd probably be limited contact with people outside of this quarantined sports league.
Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson shared a similar sentiment as the Red Sox ace, even kindly highlighting the portion of the original report where his concerns were focused on.
An anonymous Mets player decided to be a bit more poetic with his concern. Perhaps his anonymity had something to do with his desire to hide his knack for dramatic language.
Here's a case of a player actually agreeing with the idea of this quarantined season.
In another report from the New York Daily News, an unnamed Yankees player had this to say about the plan, which seemed to echo what most of these players have expressed so far.
"I'd have to hear a lot more about the plans for these issues," one player said. "I want to get back, but my wife wasn't exactly excited about the idea of me going away for four months. I don't like the idea of not seeing my baby for that long either."
Another believer in the plan is Rockies star Nolan Arenado who told Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post, "If it's safe, I'm in."
"I believe these ideas wouldn't be thrown around if it wasn't approved or can be (approved)," Arenado continued. "I want to get back out there and play."
In conclusion, the MLB is a land of contrasts.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ohtani will pitch off mound 'soon'
Ohtani is progressing from playing long toss to being back on the bump
-
Five hurdles for MLB's Arizona plan
MLB's plan is more complicated than it might appear
-
Why Arizona plan won't work for MLB
David Samson weighs in on MLB's potential plan to have all the teams play in Arizona
-
Bautista flashes two-way potential
The six-time MLB All-Star hopes to return to the league this season
-
Sale wonders if he had COVID-19
Sale, who recently underwent Tommy John surgery, spoke with reporters Tuesday
-
Report: MLB considering Arizona plan
MLB issued a statement Tuesday in response to reports about the potential Arizona plan
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday