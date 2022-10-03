The 2022 Major League Baseball season has three days left. We've seen an incredible regular season and it's entirely possible the best is yet to come (can it be way better, please, Baseball Gods?).

In looking ahead to the playoffs, one argument I've worked tirelessly to dispel over the years has been this notion that it matters how a team is playing late in the season. Historically speaking, there hasn't really been a correlation between finishing hot and winning the World Series, nor is there one between being able to rest all your players and going deep into the postseason. Generally, the arguments come after the results. If a team loses in the first round, well, it was because of how they finished the regular season, whether it was hot, cold, playing to the final day or having clinched for weeks.

In an effort to get in front of it, let's start working backward with the World Series champions and how they finished.

2021 Braves (No. 3 seed NL, 12th-best record in MLB) -- Here's your latest Hot Hand Theory poster child. The Braves had the worst record among playoff teams, but they had won 12 of their last 14 to finish 36-18 after Aug. 1. They never even faced elimination in the playoffs.

2020 Dodgers (best record in MLB) -- It's tougher to get a read with the short regular-season, no fans in ballparks and the biggest playoff field ever. They did win 10 of their final 12 before winning five straight heading to the NLCS. They had to overcome 2-0 and 3-1 deficits in the NLCS, though.

2019 Nationals (No. 4 seed NL, tied for eighth-best record in MLB) -- 19-31, right? I still remembered it without having to look it up. That was the Nationals' record at one point. They were one of the best teams after that. They won 10 of their last 11 in the regular season, but then nearly lost in the Wild Card Game. It took a furious eighth-inning rally and a misplay.

2018 Red Sox (best record in MLB) -- They were in first place basically the entire season en route to a 108-win season. They clinched the AL East with nine games left in the season. They lost five of their last eight games including three of four to the Yankees to end the season. Clinched early? Check. Rough finish? Check. They took three of four from those same Yankees in the ALDS before going 8-2 in the ALCS and World Series, never coming close to an elimination game.

2017 Astros (No. 2 seed AL, third-best record in MLB) -- As I tried to point out, you can find examples of pretty much any scenario. We've seen the Hot Hand teams who had lesser regular-season resumes. The Red Sox were the powerhouse team that finished poorly and clinched early. These Astros are a powerhouse with an early clinch (Sept. 17) that still finished hot, winning 14 of their final 17. They were still given all they could handle in both the ALCS and World Series.

2016 Cubs (best record in MLB) - Another powerhouse with an early clinch (Sept. 16), the Cubs had a good finish at 9-5-1 (the tie was just wiped off the books instead of being resumed, which is why the Cubs only have 161 official game). They fell behind 2-1 in the NLCS and 3-1 in the World Series. They won it all. The best ball they played all year was to start the season, too.

2015 Royals (No. 1 seed AL, fourth-best record in MLB) -- This one depends on how you want to look at what is "hot." The Royals won their last five games. If you went back a bit, though, they were just 13-16 after Sept. 3. I suppose the people who wanted to argue that playing well at the end matters would say the Royals rescued themselves from certain demise, as they had lost 16 of 24 before the winning streak. Of course, they were then just a few outs from being eliminated in the ALDS, as they fell behind two games to one and trailed heading into the eighth inning of Game 4, so did the "hot" really carry over?

2014 Giants (No. 5 seed NL, tied for eighth-best record in MLB) -- These Giants were only 13-12 in September. The won only six of their final 15 games. They were a wild card that won only 88 games in the regular season. The Giants didn't finish strong and they weren't a powerhouse. They were the World Series champions.

2013 Red Sox (No. 1 seed AL, tied for best record in MLB) -- Another early clinch (Sept. 20) and this time the team finished relatively cold after it. They lost four of their last seven, including their final two games, and went 5-6 in their last 11. They didn't face elimination in the playoffs, though things started to look at little dicey in the ALCS (the home run cop!) and World Series (remember the in-dugout speech?).

2012 Giants (No. 3 seed NL, tied for fourth-best record in MLB) -- There were still 10 games left after they clinched the division and the Giants went 5-5 in those games. They had won 10 of 11 through the West-clinching win, if that feels relevant. They lost the first two games of the NLDS before winning three straight on the road (remember the Buster Posey grand slam in Cincy?) and came back from a 3-1 deficit in the NLCS before sweeping the heavily-favored Tigers in the World Series.

This should be enough. It's the last 10 champions and we've got wild cards, start-to-finish powerhouses, teams finishing on fire and others sputtering. If I were writing a book, we could go back through every single World Series champion and we'd continue to see variety. I like stopping at the Giants, though, because working through that paragraph should be a perfect illustration of how you can't predict what will happen moving forward based upon the very-recent body of work.

There isn't a formula aside from being a good baseball team and playing well once the playoffs hit. Ignore any noise that you hear about "finishing strong" or "resting players" or "rhythm" or "routine" or anything at all when you look ahead to predict how the playoffs will unfold. It just really doesn't matter.

Plus, generally speaking, the more playoff teams there are, the crazier things can get.

And there are more playoff teams than every season other than 2020 here in less than a week. We need to brace ourselves for a wild October that bleeds into November. Bring it on, Baseball Gods.