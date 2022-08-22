Remember when the Yankees were on pace to win around 120 games? You should, because it wasn't really that long ago. Through July 8, the Yankees were 61-23, which is a winning percentage of .726 and a full-season pace of 118 wins.

They've been bad since then. At 13-25, only the Tigers have been worse among AL teams. They have been atrocious this month, having gone 5-14 in August so far.

It got me thinking about whether we've seen this type of season before. Not necessarily a collapse, but a team playing at a historic pace throughout the entire first half of the season and then just falling apart.

Sorting via the All-Star break is quick and easy. The Yankees had a .696 winning percentage at the break. Via Stathead, I've found 21 teams in the integration era (1947 to present) who hit the break at .667 or better. Among those, here are the worst second-half records, including only those teams that were less than 15 games over .500 after the break:

2022 Yankees, 10-20

2006 Tigers, 36-38

1978 Red Sox, 42-38

1970 Reds, 40-34

1976 Phillies, 45-36

1952 Dodgers, 45-36

2017 Astros, 41-32

1954 Giants, 40-30

1955 Dodgers, 40-29

2017 Dodgers, 43-29

Yes, there has only been one team in the last 75 years that had a losing second-half record after winning at least 2/3 of their games in the first half. I guess the silver lining for the Yankees is that Tigers team won the AL pennant. Still, this current Yankees slide has them in much more drastic circumstances, perhaps the most extreme splits any of us have ever seen in our lifetimes. You'll notice most of the rest of the list contains teams that were still pretty good, just not nearly as good.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

These Yankees right now are not "pretty good." They are awful. It's a smallish sample, but consider:

They are 13-25 since July 8.

They are 5-14 in August.

They've lost 14 of their last 18.

It certainly makes ranking difficult. If we only looked at the overall record and run differential, it's a no-doubt top-five team. But as I've gone to great lengths to point out over the years in doing this, the rankings are my subjective intersection of season-long body of work and "what have you done lately?" If I back myself into a virtual "tie" in my head, the tiebreaker is who I think would win a seven-game series between the two tied teams. How many teams would we actually pick the Yankees to beat in a seven-gamer at this exact moment? The list isn't nearly as long as it should be, right?

And yet, we cannot just toss out how good they were through their first 84 games. It's essentially the same team, after all.

I've settled on fifth due to the body of work and the personnel being mostly the same, but I'd be a lot more confident in them falling further moving forward then moving back up.

We'll see if they can make the good times roll again, like they did for several months, but right now they look like the most extreme example of a once-elite team totally falling apart.