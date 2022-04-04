As we prepare to embark upon another glorious Major League Baseball season, it is time to begin my 11th season of the Official Power Rankings.

Truth be told, these very last installments of the rankings just before the season begins are easily my favorite. As I work through them, there are competing factions in my brain regarding the unknown and just what a great thing hope can be for any fan base.

Let's break down why.

The Unknown

Look, we're always going to have general ideas. We could all be given a list of players, tasked with guessing whether or not each individual will have a good year and we'd end up correct on many of them. It's also not a huge leap to pretty firmly say right now that the Dodgers will have a better record than the Orioles in 2022.

There is just so much we don't know, however.

Just take the 2021 Braves. Remember, it was an ongoing storyline here that they kept getting to exactly .500 but couldn't get above water. For months. The first time they were above .500 all season was Aug. 6, when they moved to 56-55. This was weeks after losing their best player to a torn ACL. They were eight games out of first place in the middle of June. And then they won the World Series.

How about the Giants winning 107 games after being expected to win somewhere in the range of the mid-70s? Or the Fun Differential Mariners winning 90 games? The Cubs were in first place in late June and were trading everyone with value in late July. Only six teams had a better record than the Padres on Aug. 10, but they ended up finishing four games below .500.

How about the blistering season Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had? And yet, the AL MVP was still, correctly, unanimously awarded to Shohei Ohtani. Robbie Ray had a 6.62 ERA and 1.90 WHIP in 2020. He won the 2021 Cy Young.

And just so, so much more. The unknown is a beautiful thing.

Hope is a good thing

The unknown cannot possibly match hope, though. As I often like to do this time of the year, I'll borrow from my favorite movie and remind everyone, again, that hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things. Andy knew it. Red learned it. Heading into every baseball season, it would behoove fans of every single fan base to embrace it.

We can, again, point to the Braves. Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his ACL on July 10. The Braves lost the following day and headed into the All-Star break 44-45, 4 1/2 games out of first in the NL East. There were 17 teams in baseball with a better record at the break. Worse, they knew Acuña wasn't coming back. The chances of the Braves winning the World Series in 2021 at that point were incredibly poor.

And yet, if we could travel back in time and send some non-spoiler regards to Braves fans, the message would center on hope. There's always hope.

Your favorite team below is ranked in the 20s? Don't let me bring you down. You have hope. There will be plenty of unknown this baseball season, so grab hold of that hope for dear life and squeeze until your heart is content. Every team is 0-0 right now. Hope and the unknown could always converge for a special season, much like they did with the 2021 Braves. Don't let anyone tell you not to believe in hope right now for your 2022 season.