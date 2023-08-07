Now that the trade deadline is in the rearview, we can start to look ahead at the playoff races. We're actually pretty blessed right now in that only one race is over (yes, I've officially crowned the Braves NL East champs for the sixth straight season). Otherwise, everything else is up for grabs. It's difficult to pin down what will be the best race, but right now we have a great idea on what race includes the most combatants.

Zero in on those NL wild-card standings.

Who feels safe? The Dodgers would be if they were caught at the top of the NL West, though if that meant a Dodgers collapse -- instead of what the Braves did the Mets last season -- they would be in play. Past that, we're looking at a group where the two top teams are the Giants and Phillies. Even if you believe either is a good bet to make the playoffs, a reasonable stance, that leaves the final spot.

For that last spot, we'd be looking at the two NL Central contenders who miss out on the division title along with the Marlins, Diamondbacks and, yes, the Padres.

As things stand, the Phillies and Giants are tied, up three games on the Cubs, who sit in the third spot. The Reds are essentially tied with the Cubs (they trail .51754386 to .51785714). They both only trail the Brewers by 1 1/2 games in the Central division. Back to the third wild card, the Marlins are a half-game back, the Diamondbacks are 1 1/2 out and the Padres are three out.

Who in there do you actually trust to play consistent, winning baseball the rest of the way? I'll even loop in the Giants and Phillies (and remember, either the Cubs, Brewers or Reds won't be an option due to one of them winning the division).

The Giants were 11-17 before they started winning. They recently lost six in a row, a stretch that included being swept by the Nationals. They just lost two straight to the A's.

The Phillies had a stretch earlier this season where they lost six in a row, won five straight then lost five straight. In July, they had a stretch where they lost three, won four and then lost four. If it's close, they are certainly capable of a poorly timed losing streak that knocks them out, though they are probably the most reliable one here, for me.

The Brewers started the season 18-8. They are 42-44 since then. The sub-.500 stretch is a much bigger sample than the very good start.

The Cubs were 26-36 at one point. They are hot now and maybe the best bet to win the NL Central (who would've thought we'd be saying that back in May?), but there are certainly reasons to worry about a backslide. At a bare minimum, we shouldn't believe they'll consistently win the rest of the way.

The Reds didn't address their problematic rotation at the deadline and are in a total tailspin right now. They've lost six straight, including a sweep at home at the hands of the Nats.

The Marlins are 5-16 since the All-Star break and seem pretty broken. If they don't turn things around quickly, we won't be talking about them in the race much longer.

The Diamondbacks are an MLB-worst 7-22 since July 1.

The Padres, well, they've told us all season how reliable they are. That is: Not very.

Where there's no reliability, there is chaos and that's all kinds of fun to witness in professional sports.

Bigger picture, this also means that through roughly 70% of the season, 10 of the 15 National League teams are alive in contention. The funny thing is, on the AL side we're also looking at 10 teams in contention (and possibly 11, depending on how hard you want to squint the Angels back into the race).

We've got a lot of great races coming here in the next eight weeks. There will be plenty of excitement and chaos. In the latter case, the NL wild-card race will bring plenty.

Finally, if you want me to make picks, I'll say the Cubs take the Central, the Dodgers hold on in the West and the Phillies, Giants and, yes, Padres round out the field.