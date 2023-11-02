PHOENIX - For the first time in history, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions.

I'll let that continue to soak in for Rangers fans for a bit. The new answer to the trivia question on which teams have never won the World Series is the Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres.

It always feels special when droughts are snapped, because I think about the fans. It's no secret in these parts that I'm a die-hard Cubs fan, so I feel a certain empathetic kinship with tortured fans, having formerly been one. We've seen a lot of special since I've been on this job, too. When it comes to just the World Series alone, I've seen ...

The Giants win their first World Series title in San Francisco.

The Royals win their first World Series in 30 years.

The Cubs, well, you know damn well what.

The Astros win their first World Series title ever.

The Nationals win the first World Series title for the franchise that was once the Montreal Expos.

The Braves win their first World Series in 25 years.

We know all about the Red Sox and White Sox from the previous decade, too.

Add the Texas Rangers winning the first World Series title for a franchise that dates back to the second iteration of the Washington Senators.

If I were to offer any advice to Rangers fans, it would simply be to cherish the positive and ignore any negative. Your team won the World Series. Don't worry about any nonsense from other fan bases, and there will be nonsense because jealousy is an ugly yet very real human emotion. Bask in the glory of the jealousy and don't any mind to any sort of naysaying.

Also, I've long done this: I'll spend the next year mixing in "the champs" or "champions" whenever I get the chance. I started doing it over a decade ago because I thought it would be so cool to hear others doing it if the Cubs ever won the World Series. When my dream came true, yes, it was that cool. That dream is now a reality for you, Rangers fans.

Enjoy your champs.