MLB Power Rankings: Red-hot Cardinals are making the NL Central the class of baseball

Spotting a Cardinals loss in August has been almost as rare as seeing a cardinal in many parts of America. It's been absurd. After going 5-1 on a road trip that ran through the Dodgers and previously-hot Rockies, the Cardinals are now 19-5 in August. It's one of the best August performances of all-time, sitting in win percentage behind only 10 teams in history (in full Augusts).

With an offense led by MVP candidate Matt Carpenter, they are scoring 5.25 runs per game this month. The pitching staff as a whole has pitched to a 2.87 ERA in August. The bullpen has been a problem this season, but that has not been the case this month and it's one of the biggest reasons for the turnaround. They're also hitting in the clutch, coming from behind, playing good defense, etc. The works. They're doing everything well right now.

Lots of credit has to be given to interim manager Mike Shildt, too, who is 26-12 after taking over for a 47-46 Mike Matheny. Don't count out his impact off the field and he's been pulling most of the right strings with the lineups and bullpen.

The emergence of the Cardinals as a major threat in the playoff race means the NL Central is the powerhouse of the Senior Circuit. The Cubs have the best record in the NL by 3 1/2 games (four in the loss column). The Cardinals and Brewers are holding down both wild card spots. The Cardinals would be in first in the NL West by a half game and the Brewers would be in a virtual tie. They both have the same number of wins as the NL East-leading Braves, too.

Even looking at the bottom part of the division, the Pirates are arguably the best fourth-place team in baseball while the Reds are definitely the best last-place team in the NL and at times this season have looked really good.

Unfortunately, the path forward means the three NL Central powers could eat themselves. In the regular season, here's what left in the head-to-head department:

Cardinals-Brewers: 3 at MIL

3 at MIL Cardinals-Cubs: 3 at CHC (the final three games of the season)

3 at CHC (the final three games of the season) Cubs-Brewers: 3 at MIL, 3 at CHC

So that's not a ton of head-to-head action left. Perhaps they won't eat themselves in the regular season, but they definitely will in the playoffs at this rate. That is to say that if the Cubs hold the best record in the league and the Cardinals and Brewers square off in the Wild Card Game, only one team from this division can advance to the NLCS. An NL Central team will eliminate another in the wild card game and then the same situation happens in the NLDS.

Bank on one of them being in the NLCS at this rate. This division is really strong right now. At least two of the teams will make the playoffs and it's entirely possible all three of the contenders end up comprising of 60 percent of the NL playoff field.