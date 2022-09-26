All sports are unpredictable, to a certain extent, but I feel like Major League Baseball is toward the apex when it comes to unpredictability. As such, when we post predictions before the season starts, I'm bound to miss several. Sometimes I'll miss in horrific fashion.

I'm here today with my annual accountability column. I was wrong. I own it. Consider this my mea culpa.

I'll start with the NL Central. I had the Brewers over the Cardinals to win it. Even if it doesn't look terrible, I'm kicking myself over it because nearly immediately in April I was thinking the Cardinals were the superior team. I have proof from the NL Central odds check in that I was a Cardinals believer in late May. I got there late. Bad job, me.

Speaking of which, let's look over at the AL Central. Absolutely pathetic. It's unmitigated. I have zero excuse. I picked the Guardians to finish last. Yes, behind the Royals and Tigers. To reiterate: A pathetic pick.

I tried to go back through what I was thinking, but there's no just excusing it.

I do want to give a shout out to @gmoney165 on Twitter, who told me on April 6 that I should "resign and never talk baseball again" WHEN the Guardians win the division. As if there wasn't enough buffoonery emanating from me, I replied and said I'd make that deal. On June 22, there was a follow up conversation and he gracefully said it was OK if I keep my job so long as I gave him a shout. Here you go, Evan. You won and I lost.

How about those Guardians, though? Holy smokes. For the overwhelming majority of the season, it looked like the woeful AL Central would be a race to something like 84 wins. On Sept. 3, the Guardians and Twins were tied for first at 68-64 with the White Sox sitting at .500 and only two games back.

Since then, the Guardians have gone a sizzling 18-3. Eighteen and three! They should breeze past 90 wins now and are actually a threat to make a run in the playoffs. Kudos to them.

As for me, it wasn't all terrible. I'm glad I had the Rays third in the AL East with the Yankees and Blue Jays above them, even if I had the top two in the wrong order. I have no idea when I'll give up on predicting the Angels to be a playoff contender, but it wasn't 2022. Here's a funny one: I initially had the Mets winning the East, but when Jacob deGrom got hurt, I changed the pick to the Braves. It'll go down to the wire there and it's been great fun to follow.

We have just 10 days of regular-season baseball left before the largest playoff field we've seen in front of full crowds. Let's soak it all up while enjoying ourselves.