For much of the 2021 Major League Baseball season, we had two teams from the National League West sitting 1-2 in The Official Power Rankings.

Just over a week into the 2022 season, we're back in familiar territory. With apologies to the New York Mets, who sit third, the powerhouses of baseball are the top two NL West teams, though there's New York flavor. Rivals all the way back to the New York days -- before many of us were even born -- in Ebbets Field and the Polo Grounds, it's the Dodgers and Giants. The home venues are now Dodger Stadium and Oracle Park, both pretty gorgeous in their own right.

A yin to each other's yang, Dodger Stadium from behind home plate has a beautiful view of the Chavez Ravine hills with mountains deep in the background. It's one of the oldest ballparks in the majors. Oracle Park is part of the newer wave of ballparks and looks out over San Francisco Bay with the Bay Bridge in view.

The teams are yin and yang as well.

The Dodgers are the high-priced, high-profile, uber-talented team of stars that never misses the playoffs and has had several deep runs of late. The Giants last season were the team that caused so many to scratch their heads. How are they doing this? Will they keep it up? It makes no sense!

And yet, here they are again. The Giants know their own talent better than anyone and find ways to draw out the best in nearly every player that comes through. The Dodgers have a team full of MVPs, Cy Young winners and future contenders for the hardware. They are bludgeoning teams at the moment, because that's what great teams with this level of talent do. Of course, the Giants are humming along, racking up wins without garnering nearly as many headlines.

They are tied for the best record in baseball at 7-2. Last season, the Giants won 107 games to the Dodgers' 106. No one else won more than 100. No one else in the NL won more than 95. They played a five-game series in the NLDS that was decided by one run in the ninth inning of Game 5.

Are we headed down the same path? These two teams have the look of the two best in baseball right now. They'll go about it in much different ways, but there's more than one way to get to the same place. Both directions point toward excellence.