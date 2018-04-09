MLB Power Rankings: Tracking early returns and results without overreacting

Here we are, and I talk about this every year: The hardest week of the entire season to do power rankings is the first one. We have seen meaningful baseball for over a week now, so it's time to start earnestly ranking based at least partially upon what we've seen so far. And yet, we're only three series in and some teams have already played each other twice.

In glancing around the standings, I see the Pirates are 7-2 while the Cubs are 5-4. No, I'm not ranking the Pirates ahead of the Cubs because they aren't better. But Matt, their record says they are better! No, it actually doesn't. It says they have a better record thus far.

I see the Red Sox look amazing at 8-1, but they only played the lowly Rays and Marlins. Do we really have a true feel at how good they'll be with competition that doesn't hale from Florida?

We've seen the Padres beat the Astros. We've seen the Cubs and Marlins split a four-game series. We've seen Braves take a series from the Nationals. We've seen the Dodgers get off to a terrible start while the Indians haven't been much better.

You want me to throw out all my opinions of the roster construction of some of these teams based upon what amounts to less than 10 percent of the season? I'm not going to do that.

Look no further than last season. Through roughly three series in 2017, the Mets, Diamondbacks and Reds were tied for the best record in the NL at 7-3. The Dodgers were 5-5 and they won the NL. Over on the AL side, the Orioles were 6-2 at the top. The Tigers were next at 6-3. The Indians, who would lead the AL in wins when the dust settled, were just 4-5.

To reiterate, we're not going to go crazy here and it's with good reason and historical backing.

We will move teams, of course, because we can react to what we've seen and feel our way through what might be real. For example, I was high on the Angels coming into the season, but was a bit unsure about it. What we've seen so far has given me a small confidence boost in being right about them. I had a hunch the Blue Jays would look a decent amount better than last season and what we've seen gives me a bit more confidence there.

Some teams can start to catch my eye, too, such as the Mets. I know there's going to be concern of the health in their rotation and that won't go away, but they have a lot of talent and are playing great baseball so far. They'll get a healthy bump.

The job right now is sorting through stuff like that. We can adjust while realizing just how much more of the marathon remains. That's our task this week and to a slightly lesser extent next week and then slightly lesser extents each ensuing week. The other night on one of the broadcasts, the play-by-play man was discussing with the color man how far into the season we need to get until we can start to get a feel on what expected contenders are disappointing and what expected non-contenders look like breakouts. I actually said "40" out loud (I was alone and, yes, I'm a dork). Until we get to that point, we're looking at a combination of what I thought the team would be and what we've seen, tilted more toward what I originally thought the earlier in the season we go. It starts tilting more toward what we've seen with each ensuing week.

If you don't like it, that's OK. This is a subjective exercise. Feel free to yell at me via e-mail (matt.snyder@cbsinteractive.com) or Twitter (@MattSnyderCBS).