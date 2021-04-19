It's easy to get caught up in the moment -- especially with the excitement of getting a full season this year after the dreck that was 2020 -- but I still had to remind myself just how much season there is while glancing at the standings. We still haven't seen any team even play 20 games. A team like the Royals might win nine out of 14 games from fourth place in the middle of the summer and we'd barely bat an eye, but storm out of the gate at 9-5 and all of a sudden it's, "hey, maybe the Royals are awesome!"

Settle down, we need to tell ourselves.

While it's true I picked the Royals as an "over" this year (to win more than 72 games), which means I'm definitely excited about the start, I'm merely using them as a vehicle here to illustrate just how small a sample of baseball we've seen this year while trying to keep the proper perspective. That is because in looking at the standings right now, compared to how the general public viewed the teams heading into the year, it looks pretty topsy-turvy in some cases. Look at some of these surprises, aside from the so-far-very-fun Royals.

Red Sox - The most popular spot in predictions for the Red Sox was fourth in the AL East, ahead of only the likely-dreadful Orioles. The Red Sox were 10-4 before dropping a doubleheader on Sunday and had looked every bit the part of contender.

Blue Jays - The 2020 upstart Blue Jays were supposed to push the Yankees at the top of the AL East. Instead, the Jays have lost every non-Yankees series, including a series loss to the Rangers.

Twins - Since a 5-2 start, the Twins have lost six of seven and nearly blew the one win in that stretch. The two-time defending AL Central champs are now shut down with COVID issues.

Mariners - If you looked pretty much anywhere on the internet prior to the season for predictions, you'd find the Mariners slotted either fourth or fifth in the AL West. And yet, they are the second AL team to 10 wins and sitting in first place.

Braves - Arguably the biggest challenger to the Dodgers for NL supremacy heading into the season, the Braves spent more time in last place than any other spot. After starting with four straight losses, it looked like they had their mojo back with a four-game winning streak, but they've been under .500 since then.

Rockies - Just kidding. We knew they'd be awful.

Yankees - How about this one? The worst record in the American League belongs to the Yankees, who were the odds-on favorites to win the AL pennant heading into the season. The Rays totally own them and they just look broken right now. Something to keep in mind: Last year, the Yankees at one point lost 15 of 20 and then immediately thereafter ripped off a 10-game winning streak. Maybe that's right around the corner? It's pretty hard to believe in watching them play right now, but it's possible.

Onto the rankings. Remember, we're reacting while trying not to overreact. You'll see some big jumps and falls, but, no, I'm still not willing to put the Marlins over Yankees or Royals over White Sox. We're barely getting started on this beautiful marathon. To illustrate that point, take note that if we lopped off the Dodgers and Rockies, the other 28 teams are only separated by 4 1/2 games. It could all turn on its head in a week.