MLB Power Rankings: Yankees, Red Sox and Astros on top, but how low do the Dodgers go?

For about two months -- probably longer -- last season in the Official Power Rankings, number one was boring. No, the Dodgers weren't a boring team. I'm saying it was boring for me in the decision-making process because they were so head-and-shoulders above every other team that I didn't even have to think about number one. It was just mindless. Automatic. Every week, I go to open my document and the first thing was "1. Dodgers."

At one point in 2017, the Dodgers were 91-36, which was a full season pace of 116 wins. That would've tied the all-time record. They would eventually finish with an MLB-best 104 wins and take the NL pennant. They won Game 1 of the World Series, too! Of course, they closed that series by losing four of the next six games.

And now, look at 2018. Dreadful. I'm not sure we can say "everything," but nearly everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong.

Justin Turner hasn't yet played a game after breaking his wrist in spring training.

Corey Seager is out for the season.

Most of the rotation has been injured, and Clayton Kershaw is currently on the DL.

Kenley Jansen was horrible to start the season and still isn't missing bats like he used to.

Several players aren't coming close to what they did last season, specifically Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor.

After salvaging a win against the Diamondbacks last Wednesday, it looked like go time for the Dodgers. They had a four-game series at home with the hapless Reds followed by a three-gamer in Miami against the hapless Marlins.

Instead, maybe we should just start calling the Dodgers hapless. They were swept in four games by the Reds. You know, the Reds that came into town with an NL-worst 10-27 record.

These Dodgers are short-handed, don't have near as much depth as they were credited with heading into the season and just look plain bad. Will the returns of Turner and/or Kershaw really be enough to save them? I'm just not so sure. We can't keep saying "it's early" forever, either. The Dodgers have played 40 games, which is just about 1/4 of the season. They are eight games out in the NL West and are actually pretty damn close to having the worst record in the NL. Hell, they're only 4 1/2 games up on the White Sox for the worst record in all of baseball. They are on pace for a 65-97 record.

The Dodgers could still rebound and make the playoffs. If they did that, of course they could win the World Series. All you have to do is make the postseason and then anything goes. It's just becoming awfully hard to keep toeing that "they'll be fine" line with the "it's early" talk when they're sitting 16-24 after being swept by the team with the worst record in the NL. I've been joking these last two weeks about the level of panic with "DEFCON" readings and I'd honestly go to DEFCON2. They aren't done, but they're on the verge of me -- and many others -- giving up on them. There's only so much a hole a team can dig before it being inescapable.