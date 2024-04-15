The early part of the MLB season always brings with plenty of small-sample stuff that ends up being proven fluky by the end of the year. We know that. Well, most people do. There's a funny dichotomy I see early in the season from people giving me feedback on the Official Power Rankings.

On one hand, I'm a moron because I overreacted far too much and dropped a team too far for a small-sample result. On the other, I'm stupid because I have an undefeated team behind two teams that aren't undefeated. It almost makes me yearn for the days of comments under the articles so these two people would argue with each other instead of screaming at me.

Regardless, we're now two-and-a-half weeks into the season and while it's still a small sample of the season with plenty of changing to be done, we do have a decent enough sample to start ranking the teams based upon the 2024 body of work. Sure, the level of talent is still a major factor, which is why I'd be more lenient with a bad Astros record than I would be aggressive with a scorching hot Pirates or Guardians start.

It's a tough needle to thread, but I've often said it's a gradual scale that starts with 0% body of work (because there isn't one) and 100% potential in the spring and it progressively moves toward being 100% body of work through the early part of the season. We're probably in the range now where it's about 50-50.

So who has been the best team in 2024 so far, in terms of just the body of work?

It's probably the Yankees.

They haven't lost a series. They've only played six home games while having gone 8-2 on the road. They won four out of four in Houston and took two of three in Arizona. They just took two of three from a Guardians team that was 9-3 when the series started.

There's also an awful lot of talent on the team, so I'm inclined to put them No. 1 right now.

This doesn't mean I think the Yankees are going to sit here all year or even next week. This doesn't mean I think they're going to end with a better record than the Braves or Dodgers (I don't). Hell, it doesn't even mean I think they'll win the AL East (I'd stick with the O's right now). These aren't predictions.

I do, however, think they've been the best team to date in Major League Baseball in 2024 and there's enough talent here to justify slotting them near the top and to believe they'll keep playing well. That's number one for me right now.