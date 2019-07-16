MLB rumors: Brewers latest team linked to Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray ahead of trade deadline

If the Diamondbacks decide to move lefty Robbie Ray leading up to the July 31 trade deadline, then the Brewers may be among the teams angling to get him. Here's the scoop from Jon Morosi:

Ray, 27, has pitched to a 3.81 ERA/117 ERA+ with a 2.59 K/BB ratio in 111 innings and 20 starts. For his career, Ray owns an ERA+ of 110 across parts of six big-league seasons. He's owed the balance of a $6.050 million salary for this season, and he's third-year arbitration-eligible going into the 2020 season. Following the 2020 season, he's eligible for free agency, which means that the team who trades for Ray gets him for the remainder of 2019 and all of 2020. That extra year of control raises the price in trade.

The Brewers aren't alone in their pursuit of Ray. Other contenders like the Yankees, Astros and Phillies have been linked to him in the last week.

The Brewers are heavily committed to winning in 2019, but they presently rank just 12th in the NL in rotation ERA. Ray, obviously, directly addresses that problem. As for the Diamondbacks, they're right now just one game out of the second wild-card spot in the NL, so the question is whether they can justify trading off veterans when playoff position is so near at hand. That's of course a question faced by a number of teams in the National League, which means the next two weeks will be telling.